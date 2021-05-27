1 kW sealed carbon dioxide laser offers high laser cutting power
Luxinar (Kingston upon Hull, England) has launched the OEM 100iX sealed carbon dioxide (CO2) laser source for industrial processing applications. With a power range of 50 to 1000W and a wavelength of 10.6 µm, the laser source is an extension to the company’s OEM series using the same RF-excited slab laser design. The laser source provides higher speeds and increased productivity for processes such as high-volume cutting, kiss cutting, scoring, multi-ply cutting, and die board cutting for the packaging, automotive, and textile industries. A combination of a narrow wavelength band (0.25 µm) and typical power stability (± 3%) delivers high process repeatability.www.industrial-lasers.com