Cheyenne, WY

Ribbon Cutting for Dey Avenue Greenway Connector set for June 3

cheyennecity.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Dey Avenue Greenway Connector at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3rd. The event will take place on the new Greenway segment south of Lincolnway, on the southwest side of Dey Ave. and northeast of Crow Creek. If you are driving, please park across Lincolnway at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park parking lot along Dey Ave. Cross Lincolnway at the traffic signal at Ames Ave. and follow Ames south to the event.

www.cheyennecity.org
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Person
Martin Luther King
#Dey#Infrastructure
