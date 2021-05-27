The bomb in the bed: Asana, religion and the doomed path of certainty

Last week, the Alabama legislature reversed a 1993 ruling that prohibited teaching yoga in the public schools. The new ruling came with a caveat: yoga OK, but no Oms, no namastes, no Sanskrit names for the postures. To call the postures asanas, which is everyday yoga-speak, that too would be a no-no, as would the practice of meditation, guided imagery or anything that hinted at the existence of an Eastern philosophy. Alabama has made clear that its population will not be shifting from Christianity to Hindu or Buddhist gobbledygook any time soon, and relaxation and enhanced states of mind through breathing will be monitored for any hint of foreign influence.