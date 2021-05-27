Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Banker greed that would even shock Woody Guthrie

By Jim Hightower
Arizona Daily Sun
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoody Guthrie had a lot to say about the greed of bankers who made crop loans at usurious interest rates to hardscrabble farmers, then foreclosed on them when they couldn’t pay off the loans, leaving thousands of farm families homeless. Woody mocked them with a sarcastic anthem, singing, “I’m a jolly banker, jolly banker am I.” He also penned a stinging verse about their thievery: “Some’ll rob with a six gun/ some with a fountain pen.”

azdailysun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hightower
Person
Woody Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greed#American#Black Latino#Ag#The Hightower Lowdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
Related
Musicclimatecrocks.com

Early UAP Sightings: Woody Guthrie – Ezekiel Saw the Wheel

Was actually searching for another version of this song, by a 70s era artist, I think Bryan Bower was his name. Let me know if anyone has a link to that. Stumbled across several versions, including this pretty nice one by Woody Guthrie. The song references a Biblical verse from...
Marketstradewindswealthmanagement.com

Fear, Greed, and Your Portfolio

Finance, in general, bases on rational and logical theories, and for the most part, tends to be somewhat predictable. Early financial theories assumed that people behave rationally and predictably and that outside factors and emotions do not influence people when making financial decisions. However, behavioral finance has proven people behave irrationally and differently in the real world.
Real Estatejimallen.com

311 S Guthrie

Historic Robert Green House. Owner has spent over $40k for repairs and updates in the past year. This home has a Large family room, dining area, and updated kitchen. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, kitchen table/island, upstairs armoire, and smart devices all stay. Large back yard features a deck and a large, presumably old tree. Ceiling height upstairs is below 7' which is why it's counted in a separate line on the mls square footage(535 sq. feet). A recent pre-listing home inspection report is available.
Personal Financegoodmenproject.com

Banking That Serves People, Not Bankers

Corporate ideologues never cease blathering that government programs should be run like a business. Really? What businesses would they choose? Pharmaceutical profiteers? Big Oil? Wall Street money manipulators? High tech billionaires? Airline price gougers? The good news is that the great majority of people aren’t buying this corporatist blather. Instead, we value institutions that prioritize the common good.
BusinessAS.com

Fourth stimulus check updates: Saturday 19 July

- Fourth stimulus check linked to decrease in retail spending (. - Child Tax Credits: IRS launches new online portal to allow those who do not files taxes to claim the benefit. - Dollar holds near one-month high with focus on Fed's inflation take. -Which organizations favor another round of...
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Bankers upbeat on loan prospects even as headwinds persist

As banks continue to wait for borrowing to resume amid the lingering effects of the pandemic, they’re still anticipating a rebound in both consumer and commercial lending later this year. Top executives at large and regional banks who spoke at an industry conference this week pointed to pinched supply chains...
Businessefinancialcareers.co.uk

Beware the ex-bankers masquerading as VCs

I am a former banker who runs a technology company. We have several million in funding and offices in London and San Francisco. I am living the start-up dream. I am also sick of my ex-banking colleagues who've rebranded themselves as venture capitalists (VCs). It is not an exaggeration to...
Lotterysandiegouniontribune.com

Mr. Marketing: Utilizing a deadly sin — greed

The Los Angeles Times reports California will pay out $116.5 million in prizes. Ten residents are getting a shot (pun intended) at $1.5 million each and 30 at $50,000 each. Another two million $50 gift cards will be awarded. This is to give residents every possible motivation to finally roll...
Personal FinanceVictoria Advocate

What bankers want

Most business owners don’t like debt. Many will use their own money to buy equipment or fund an expansion. But debt is another tool in the business owner’s toolbox. There are times in business when it makes sense to use a bank’s money and hold onto your own. There also times when it pays to already have a borrowing relationship with a bank. This is where your banker comes in.