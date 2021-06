My mother in law has always disliked me. She has not visited our son for over a year. We did a very long trip (7 hours) to go visit her because she refused to come to us. I chose a special gift to take for her to say thank you for having us to stay. I spent a lot of money and effort choosing the gift. When we arrived my partners sister was there with their daughter. The child found the gift and demanded to open it. Instead of telling her no, my mother in law gave the gift to her and told her to take it home - right in front of my face. My partner asked why she did that and she became angry. She said first that she didn't like the gift so gave it away, then she said she just wanted to make the child quiet. I am really upset because I put so much effort to choose the gift but also because we made an effort to go visit. Anyway they invited us to attend a birthday party, I do not want to go now. What should I say to them?