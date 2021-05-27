Review: Familiar tropes abound in Joss Whedon's 'The Nevers'
At the end of the 19th century, a curious event changes the course of history. A technologically advanced aircraft glides out of the sky, streaking across the London skyline before falling and crashing in a blast of brilliant light. In the years that follow, women who were in the vicinity of the event begin to manifest strange and wondrous powers. Dubbed "the Touched" by the public, reaction to these individuals ranges from idle curiosity to fear to outright disdain. There seems to be no rhyme or reason to the types of powers or their recipients, leaving each of the Touched to find their own path and fend for themselves.azdailysun.com