It's graduation season, so I'm sure that you're already getting a lot of these emails. After having a crush on someone for three years, I went to prom with and started dating the cutest girl in my entire school. The only problem is that I'm a junior and will be staying in our hometown, and she's a senior moving to college, 45 minutes away. I like her, so I went into the relationship thinking that we would have a fun and memorable summer, but I never expected that she would want to date me through her freshman year of college. But she keeps hinting that she thinks we could stay together; she said she googled the distance between her new college and my house and mentioned coming home for visits.