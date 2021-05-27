Cancel
Brighton, CO

2021 Suggested Watering Schedule

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater conservation is crucial to not only responsible use, but to also protect this vital resource for our community. Collectively, we can make that happen. That's why the City of Brighton is asking residents to help conserve water as much as possible during the hottest part of the summer. In particular, residents are encouraged to water lawns only two days per week during July and August using the schedule below. The best times to irrigate are between the hours of 4 - 9 a.m. to maximize water efficiency and lawn health. The City has a goal of a 20-percent reduction in water use during the peak season and is doing its part by reducing the watering of parks. We appreciate your help!

