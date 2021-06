The 2021-2022 Proposed Final General Fund Budget was approved at the May 18, 2021 Bethel Park School District Board Meeting and will be on display for inspection at the Administration Building, 301 Church Road, Bethel Park, PA 15012. Notice is also hereby given that the 2021-2022 Final Budget for the Bethel Park School District will be adopted at the Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.