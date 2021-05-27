US Secretary of State Emphasizes Human Rights in Recent Visit to Egypt

Because a disregard of human rights is central to governance in China and Russia, a commitment to internationally accepted norms strengthens the US. It is neither an accident nor a coincidence that China is committing what many call genocide against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang, and that Russia has jailed the dissident Alexei Navalny. The Chinese need a quiescent Xinjiang because it is a key node of their Eurasia-spanning Belt and Road Initiative. The Kremlin needs government institutions to serve as a cover for wealth accumulation by a gangster elite, and thus sees Navalny as a major threat.