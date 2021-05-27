US Secretary of State Emphasizes Human Rights in Recent Visit to Egypt
– (International Christian Concern) In a May 26th meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken expressed the importance of human rights at a crucial time for religious freedom in the country. While reinforcing the partnership between Egypt and the United States, the two agreed to constructively discuss the promotion and protection of human rights for all Egyptians. However, given Egypt’s fraught relationship with human rights and religious freedom, it remains to be seen whether Secretary Blinken’s recommendations will result in progress.www.persecution.org