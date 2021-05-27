Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US Secretary of State Emphasizes Human Rights in Recent Visit to Egypt

persecution.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article– (International Christian Concern) In a May 26th meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken expressed the importance of human rights at a crucial time for religious freedom in the country. While reinforcing the partnership between Egypt and the United States, the two agreed to constructively discuss the promotion and protection of human rights for all Egyptians. However, given Egypt’s fraught relationship with human rights and religious freedom, it remains to be seen whether Secretary Blinken’s recommendations will result in progress.

www.persecution.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights In Egypt#Privacy Rights#Human Rights Watch#State Secretary#Human Relations#Uscirf#The State Department#Coptic Christians#State Department#Human Rights Violations#Secretary Blinken#Israel#Diplomatic Relations#Religious Activists#Religious Minorities#Minority Egyptians#President Al Sisi#Governmental Monitoring#Country#Coptic Christian Churches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
International Relations
Country
Egypt
Related
U.S. PoliticsWSLS

China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin

BEIJING – Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing Washington of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi...
U.S. Politicswearebreakingnews.com

Officials From China And The United States Clash Over The Investigation Of The Origin Of SARS-CoV-2 And Human Rights Violations

Beijing – Senior diplomats from the United States and China reportedly engaged in another sharp exchange: Beijing told Washington to stop interfering in its internal affairs and accused the Americans of politicizing the search for the origin of COVID-19. Washington criticized the reduction of freedoms in Hong Kong and the mass detention of members of the Uighur Muslim ethnic group in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.
Advocacywibqam.com

U.N. expert urges UAE to release five human rights activists

DUBAI (Reuters) – A United Nations expert on Friday urged the United Arab Emirates government to immediately release five human rights defenders who have been imprisoned in harsh conditions for eight years. Mohamed al-Mansoori, Hassan Mohammed Al-Hammad, Hadif Rashed Abdullah al-Owais, Ali Saeed Al-Kindi and Salim Hamdoon Al-Shahhi are part...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Tensions rise as US, China discuss COVID-19 origin, human rights violations

Chinese and U.S. diplomats on Friday had a heated phone call in which they discussed recent issues that have stoked the most division between the countries. “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi today,” the State Department said.
United Nationspersecution.org

UN Rapporteur Condemns Turkey’s Use of Anti-Terrorism Laws to Persecute Human Rights Defenders

In a June 9 statement, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor condemned Turkey’s use of anti-terrorism laws to unjustly detain and silence those working to protect human rights in the country. Turkey’s recent relapse into Ottoman-like oppression of minority groups and Islamic nationalism has included a crackdown on Turkish human rights activists. Lawlor stated that human rights lawyers, who represent human rights activists, victims of persecution and police violence, and political dissidents, are particularly vulnerable under Turkey’s discriminatory anti-terrorism laws.
POTUSThe Guardian

Biden accused of U-turn over Egypt’s human rights abuses

“It’s a hostage negotiation and it has been all along,” said Sherif Mansour, describing the arrest of his cousin Reda Abdel-Rahman by Egyptian security forces last August as an attempt to intimidate Mansour into silence. Abdel-Rahman has been imprisoned without trial for nine months. Mansour, an outspoken human rights advocate...
Politicsdfwi.org

Human Rights & Citizen Diplomacy

Reposted from Fort Worth Sister Cities International. Fort Worth Sister Cities International brings international attention to Fort Worth with its nine sister cities in China, Eswatini, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, and Mexico since 1985. This month Fort Worth Sister Cities International will bring Roger Mark de Souza, Chief...
Middle EastThe Daily Star

Turkey's Erdogan woos Egypt, Gulf states in push to repair ties

Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations "on a win-win basis", President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as Ankara works to repair its strained ties with Cairo and some Gulf Arab nations after years of tensions. Ankara's ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been strained...
U.S. PoliticsTaipei Times

The US must rediscover the value of human rights realism

Because a disregard of human rights is central to governance in China and Russia, a commitment to internationally accepted norms strengthens the US. It is neither an accident nor a coincidence that China is committing what many call genocide against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang, and that Russia has jailed the dissident Alexei Navalny. The Chinese need a quiescent Xinjiang because it is a key node of their Eurasia-spanning Belt and Road Initiative. The Kremlin needs government institutions to serve as a cover for wealth accumulation by a gangster elite, and thus sees Navalny as a major threat.
Middle EastYNET News

Gaza focus of first Egypt visit by Israeli FM since 2008

Egypt and Israel were holding high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas terror group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Gabi Ashkenazi, making the first visit to Cairo by an...
Middle EastYNET News

The baseless charge that Israel is an apartheid state, again

The baseless accusations that Israel has adopted an apartheid system similar to South Africa's pre-1994 racial doctrine, just won't go away. Recently, Ilan Baruch and Dr. Alon Liel, two former Israeli diplomats who served as Israel's envoys in South Africa, have written in the South African internet periodical "Daily Maverick", that "Israel took inspiration from apartheid regimes."
World24newshd.tv

Sheikh Rasheed meets US State Department deputy assistant secretary

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday met with the US State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Affairs Lesslie C. Viguerie, reported 24News HD TV channel. They discussed the matters related to the Pak-America relationship during the meeting. They discussed a wide range of issues like the release of Omar...
Oberlin, OHoberlinreview.org

The Violation of Human Rights is Not Complicated

At roughly 2 a.m. on May 21, a truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect after 11 days of fighting. The death toll was striking — at least 242 people were killed in Gaza and 13 people in Israel. This most recent bout of violence erupted as a result of recent events and long-term trends, which were compounded by incompetent leadership.
Middle Eastwhtc.com

Egypt sends building equipment to begin Gaza reconstruction – state tv

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt has sent a convoy of engineers and building equipment to the Gaza strip following orders from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to begin reconstruction in the enclave after recent violence, Egyptian state television reported on Friday. Footage aired on state television showed dozens of bulldozers, cranes and...
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

Defense secretary dismisses adversaries' US military criticism

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN he won’t lose any sleep over US military forces from China and Russia and dismissed accusations by some conservative politicians and media figures that the US military’s latest recruiting efforts to attract more diversity and be more inclusive are weakening America’s security.