CARD Founder Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh Establishes Endowment for Multidisciplinary Collaboration to Enhance Autism Treatment

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The founder of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD), Doreen Granpeesheh, Ph.D., BCBA-D, has partnered with the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI) to establish The Doreen Granpeesheh Fund to enhance autism treatment by encouraging collaboration across disciplines. While individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) often receive services from many different treatment providers, interdisciplinary collaboration is not common practice. The purpose of the endowment is to bridge the gap between behavioral and biomedical treatments for ASD.