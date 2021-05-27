Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

By Karthik Kumar, MBBS, Pallavi Suyog Uttekar, MD
MedicineNet.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic kidney disease (CKD), or chronic kidney failure, is slow and progressive loss of kidney function over several years. Kidney disease is a term used by doctors to include any abnormality of the kidneys even if there is only very slight damage. Chronic means a condition that does not get completely better. CKD is a long-term condition where the kidneys do not work effectively. A person is said to have CKD if they have abnormalities of kidney function or structure present for more than three months. Signs and symptoms of CKD may include.

Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Is the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease Increased in Living Kidney Donors?

Philip Munch; Christian Fynbo Christiansen; Henrik Birn; Christian Erikstrup; Mette Nørgaard. American Journal of Transplantation. 2021;21(5):1857-1865. Reduced renal function is associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD); however, how living donor nephrectomy affects the risk of CVD remains controversial. We conducted a nationwide cohort study including living kidney donors in Denmark from 1996 to 2018 to assess the risk of hypertension, atrial fibrillation/flutter (AF), major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE; composite of myocardial infarction, ischemic stroke, and death) and death after living kidney donation. As comparisons we identified: a cohort of healthy individuals from the general population and an external blood donor cohort. We followed kidney donors (1,103 when compared with the general population cohort; 1,007 when compared with blood donors) for a median of 8 years. Kidney donors had an increased risk of initiating treatment for hypertension when compared with blood donors (standardized incidence ratio [SIR], 1.40; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.17–1.66) but they did not have increased risk of MACE neither when compared with the general population cohort (hazard ratio, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.52–0.89) nor with blood donors (SIR, 1.17; 95% CI, 0.88–1.55). Neither did they have increased risks of AF and death. Thus, living kidney donation may be associated with increased risk of hypertension; however, we did not identify increased risks of CVD or death.
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

Dapagliflozin provides kidney protection even in cases of FSGS kidney disease

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare form of kidney inflammation (glomerulonephritis) in which the glomeruli become increasingly scarred (sclerotic), leading to progressive loss of kidney function. Dysregulation of the immune system plays a role in pathogenesis, which is why immunosuppressive therapy with glucocorticoids can be successful, alongside supportive therapy (especially blocking of the renin-angiotensin system with ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers). Many patients nevertheless require dialysis in the course of the disease. New therapeutic approaches that stabilize or protect kidney function are therefore needed.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Metabolic-associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD) in Celiac Disease

Antonio Rispo; Nicola Imperatore; Maria Guarino; Raffaella Tortora; Anna Alisi; Valentina Cossiga; Anna Testa; Simona Ricciolino; Andrea Fiorentino; Filomena Morisco. Background and Aims: Coeliac disease (CD) is considered a high-risk condition for developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and other related metabolic disorders, particularly after commencing gluten-free diet (GFD). Recently, a new concept of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) has been proposed to overcome the limitations of NAFLD definition. This study aimed at exploring the prevalence of NAFLD and MAFLD in CD patients at the time of CD diagnosis and after 2 years of GFD. Furthermore, we evaluated the role of PNPLA3 rs738409 in the development of NAFLD and MAFLD in the same population.
Diseases & Treatmentsrenalandurologynews.com

IL-6 Levels Linked With Progression of Diabetic Kidney Disease

High levels of the inflammatory mediator interleukin-6 (IL-6) may lead to diabetic kidney disease (DKD) progression, investigators reported at the 58th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress. Of 70 patients with type 2 diabetes, stage 2 or 3 chronic kidney disease, and a urinary protein to creatinine...
Diseases & Treatmentsrenalandurologynews.com

Semaglutide Effective in High-Risk Diabetic Kidney Disease

Semaglutide markedly improves albuminuria and other important renal and metabolic parameters in patients with diabetic kidney disease (DKD) at high risk for progression, according to real-world data presented at the 58th European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress. Investigators studied 122 patients with an estimated glomerular...
Diseases & Treatmentsopenminds.com

Likelihood Of Death 50% Higher Among People With Chronic Kidney Disease & Diabetes Who Have Depression

The likelihood of death is 52% higher among people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetes who also have depression. The association for this group remained significant following the addition of lifestyle variables, glycemic control, and comorbidities. However, while poverty (40% higher likelihood of death) and food insecurity (41% higher likelihood of death) do increase the likelihood of death for people with CKD and with diabetes, these variables are not "significant," nor are they considered independent risk factors for mortality. Social determinants have a cumulative influence on mortality, with each unit increase associated with a 41% higher risk of death . . .
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Prolonged Antibiotics Cut Risk of Recurrence in Polycystic Kidney Disease

A prolonged course of antibiotic therapy dramatically reduces the risk of recurrence in patients with renal cyst infections in the context of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a new study indicates. However, lipid-soluble antibiotics are not more effective than water-soluble antibiotics as suggested in earlier studies, the same analysis...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Chronic Gut Inflammation Associated With Onset of Parkinson Disease

Chronic gut inflammation may initiate processes in the body that give rise to Parkinson disease, according to a study published in Free Neuropathology. The results of the study are consistent with several large-scale epidemiological studies that show an association between Parkinson and inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn disease.
WorldEurekAlert

Study shows high rates of kidney disease among adults with diabetes

Some 42% of patients attending a dedicated diabetes clinic have signs of established chronic kidney disease, the first detailed research of its kind in Ireland has revealed. The study was carried out by academics at NUI Galway and clinicians at University Hospital Galway Diabetes Centre and involved more than 4,500 patients in the west of Ireland.
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

Targeted COVID-19 therapy: What can we learn from autoimmune kidney diseases?

Various viruses and bacteria have long been known to cause autoimmune diseases where there is such a predisposition. This phenomenon also seems to play a major role in SARS-CoV-2, especially in severe courses. The body's own immune cells are activated, with the formation of autoantibodies that attack the body's own healthy cell structures (proteins, autoantigens); deposits of immune complexes can then trigger severe inflammatory processes and cell destruction in the body.
Healthuchealth.org

Home dialysis: a sometimes overlooked treatment option for kidney disease

At first glance, Juan Camacho and Sonja Carter live their lives like many others. Juan is a certified heating and cooling technician who owns his own company; Sonja is a client services manager for a company that supplies weatherization assistance to low-income residents in Denver and Jefferson counties. They both have grown children and look forward to many productive and fulfilling years ahead.
Diseases & Treatmentsbirminghammedicalnews.com

Dapagliflozin Approved for Prevention of CKD Progression

Chronic kidney disease patients with protein in their urine have a higher risk of dying than the general population, and diabetes is currently the number one cause of the disease in the United States. A recent trial has shown that a well-known diabetes medicine has been approved for use of reducing kidney function decline.
Healthbiospace.com

Anji Pharma Launches Phase 3 Trial for ANJ900 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes Patients with Kidney Disease

Gut-targeted metformin is expected to lower blood glucose but limit systemic drug levels, opening treatment options for T2D patients with renal insufficiency. CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Anji Pharma (“Anji”) has initiated a pivotal trial of ANJ900 (delayed-release metformin) in patients with Type 2 diabetes (T2D), including those with varying stages of renal disease. As part of Anji’s global clinical study program, called “DREAM-T2D,” patients with T2D having normal kidney function to Stage 3B chronic kidney disease (CKD) will be enrolled for as long as 52 weeks and assessed for HbA1c levels throughout the treatment period.
Diseases & Treatmentsiweller.com

AI could predict treatment demand for chronic eye diseases

Sumary of AI could predict treatment demand for chronic eye diseases:. DR in turn is the leading cause of blindness in developed countries and affects up to 80 percent of people with more than 20 years of diabetes.. All three conditions are treated by injections of a so-called anti-vascular endothelial...
Diseases & TreatmentsOutdoor Life

The Mysterious Chronic Lyme Disease Nightmare: Why It’s So Hard to Detect and Treat

My living nightmare started in February of 2019. That’s when my 2-year struggle with Lyme disease began. I never even saw the tiny, poppy-seed-sized tick that got me. And I never saw a bullseye rash. It was six months before I got a diagnosis. By then, the microscopic spirochetes that cause the illness had worked their way into my joints. A simple two-week course of antibiotics would not fix my problem. I didn’t know it then, but I had entered a struggle where constant joint pain, crushing insomnia, and a never-ending flu-like brain fog would haunt my every step.
Healthmdvip.com

Chronic Inflammation: An Invisible Issue

It's inevitable that when you bump into your desk, cut yourself while cooking, or strain a muscle playing sports that the area is bound to be sore, become red or swell. This is known as inflammation, which can happen as a result of an injury or infection. Your body then helps to accelerate the healing process by releasing white blood cells that close around the infected or injured area and serve to fend off any foreign threats. You typically see or feel inflammation in the form of pain, tenderness, swelling, redness or warmth of the affected joints or tissues.