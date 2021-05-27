Cancel
Can You Take Turmeric if You Take Blood Pressure Medicine?

By Shaziya Allarakha, MD, Pallavi Suyog Uttekar, MD
MedicineNet.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurmeric is one of the most used spices in Asian cuisine. This yellow spice has been hailed for its healing properties for centuries. A turmeric latte is touted for its myriad health benefits. Turmeric contains several anti-inflammatory compounds collectively called curcuminoids. It is used as a natural remedy for several conditions, including aches and pains, fever, arthritis, itching and managing high cholesterol. Turmeric, however, may do more harm than good if a person has certain health conditions or is taking certain medications. This is specifically true if turmeric is taken as a supplement in a tablet or lozenge form (which has a higher concentration of curcuminoids). Hence, consult a doctor before trying any herbal or natural products including turmeric.

