Knockout City: How to Fake Throw

Mario's been hitting the links since the good old NES days and he's at it again in what is perhaps his most enjoyable sports outing so far. At its core, Mario Golf: Super Rush features simple and accessible gameplay that players of all ages can enjoy. What makes this especially stand out is the fact that whether you merely whack the ball and hope for the best or carefully strategize while factoring in the wind and terrain; you're bound to have a good time. The basic controls involve tapping a button then timing to tap it again to dictate your shot's power. However, if you'd like to incorporate more advanced techniques then you can curve your shot, apply spin to the ball, and utilize finder views in order to gauge the elevation, weather, wind, terrain, and whatnot. It all comes together to create a formula that anyone can easily play and that's something special; being accessible while allowing more hardcore players to enjoy themselves, too.