Can I Check My Blood Pressure With My Phone?
It is possible but not reliable. Hence, it is not advised. You cannot accurately check your blood pressure with your phone. Several apps, both Android and iOS, claim that they can measure your blood pressure via new technology. None of these apps have any backing from health experts and scientists as far as their efficiency or credibility is concerned. Thus, it is better to rely on the standard blood pressure equipment called a sphygmomanometer for accurately measuring the blood pressure. You may use the apps on your phone for.www.medicinenet.com