Mass Effect 3 Reputation Explained: What It Does & How to Earn It

In a continuation of our game-by-game review of the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, next up is Mass Effect 2. At the time of its release, it was a mind-blowing sequel. Mass Effect 2 took great elements of the first game and further refined them into such a unique experience. It’s one of the more rare examples in entertainment where the sequel was better than the original in nearly every category. Mass Effect 2 also happens to be in my top 3 favorite video games of all time. Fast forward 11 years (crazy it’s been that long), and Mass Effect 2 makes its way to newer hardware thanks to the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Although the improvements made to Mass Effect 2 aren’t nearly as big as those in the first game, the improvements done really help further polish an absolute gem in gaming. In short, Mass Effect 2 in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is one of the greatest video games you could ever play and a must play today. (Note: Like our previous Mass Effect: Legendary Edition review, I’ll refer to the newer Legendary Edition of Mass Effect 2 as Mass Effect 2: LE to help avoid confusion).