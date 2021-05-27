Best Xbox Headsets to Buy in 2021

Whether you’re taking a hands-free call in the car or at the office, it never really works that well on loudspeaker. Of course, it can be down to a poor-quality phone speaker or surrounding ambient noise, but either way, it can be a struggle to hear things clearly. There is an easy way to combat this and keep those hands-free while you work – the Bluetooth headset. Bluetooth has been around for some time now, so it has never been easier to find the best Bluetooth headset for your money.