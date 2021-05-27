Chris Hayes: Why The U.S. Needs A “Full Audit” Of COVID Pandemic Response
MSNBC host Chris Hayes advocates for a full audit of the United States' response to the coronavirus, not just the origins of the virus. CHRIS HAYES: The Biden administration has joined the growing number of credible voices, calling for a full investigation in to whether the coronavirus pandemic was in fact due to human error at a lab in Wuhan, China. In a rather remarkable statement today on the origins of the virus, the president said the U.S. intelligence community have coalesced around two likely scenarios but it has not reached a definitive conclusion on whether it's merged from human contact with infected animal or from a laboratory accident.www.realclearpolitics.com