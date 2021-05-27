Chris Hayes: Why The U.S. Needs A “Full Audit” Of COVID Pandemic Response

For well over a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has woven a deadly tapestry around the world. Millions have been infected, both in the U.S. and in countless countries. Untold thousands have succumbed to the illness. While the light at the end of the seemingly infinite tunnel is within sight for those fortunate enough to live in the United States with vaccination rates surpassing even the most ambitious targets of just a few months ago, the same could not be said for billions living elsewhere. Many countries, even those who could traditionally be defined as ‘wealthy,’ have struggled with distribution. If they have struggled, those at the bottom have been incapable of accessing substantial amounts of the vaccine, let alone deliver it to their citizens. They desperately need innovative options to successfully shield their populations from the pandemic.