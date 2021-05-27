Who should fix the fence on a county road addressed at commission meeting

Jan Barnett appeared before the Big Horn County Commission at their May 18 meeting to discuss a cattle guard and fence on Davis Lane. She showed a satellite image of the area. She marked where the cattle guard used to be and where it is now. “The old cattle guard used to sit where it hooked on to what is now Boyd’s (Van Fleet) and Lance Cheatham’s. It was private property. The county couldn’t keep that (cattle guard) in place. They kept moving the cattle guard. They kept having problems with it so they chose to move it up to where the new one is.” explained Barnett.