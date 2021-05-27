Health Dept. announces senior nutrition program

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services is pleased to announce the 2021 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides financially eligible individuals who are age 60+, with $30 worth of vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farm stands in New Jersey. There are many local, community farms that participate in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and each voucher recipient will receive a complete list of the farm stands with their package.