Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

State Senate Limits Proposed Expansion Of Medical Marijuana Usage

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Senate is less interested in expanding the state’s medical marijuana program than the House is. The Senate passed a version of the bill late Tuesday that would do less to increase Texas residents’ access to medical marijuana than the bill that had earlier cleared the House. The Senate...

www.kurv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Thc#The Texas Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

South Carolina Senators Approve Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill In Committee

A South Carolina Senate committee on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The Compassionate Care Act, sponsored by Sen. Tom Davis (R), would allow patients with qualifying conditions to possess and purchase up to two ounces of cannabis every two weeks. Members of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee passed the bill in a 9-5 vote. “You see poll after poll—even in South Carolina, even in the most conservative parts of South Carolina—showing that upwards of 70 percent, in some cases 80 percent, of South Carolinians want doctors to be able to provide this to their patients if in the doctor’s opinion, it can be of benefit,” Davis said. He also repeatedly made the case that his legislation “is the most conservative medical cannabis bill in the country.” “I have promised this committee that I was going to come up with a bill that was truly a medical bill,” Davis said. “That it was not a slippery slope to recreational use—was not a wink and a nod to recreational use.” For the initial rollout, regulators would approve 15 licenses for vertically integrated marijuana businesses that would control production, distribution and sales. More than 100 dispensaries would be licensed to operate under the bill. The Senate version of the legislation would ban smokable marijuana products, while a separate House bill that’s pending would give patients that option. Home cultivation would be prohibited under both versions. Additionally, the Senate version lists specific types of conditions that qualify for cannabis treatment, whereas the House measure would also allow physicians to recommend marijuana to any patient with a debilitating condition that the doctor is qualified to treat. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 900 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon…
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico House Approves Marijuana Legalization Bill In Special Session

New Mexico House lawmakers approved a revised marijuana legalization bill on Wednesday, sending the proposal to the Senate, where lawmakers are scheduled to consider it later in the day. HB 2 was approved on the House floor on a 38–32 vote shortly after noon. Earlier in the day, the full Senate voted 23–13 to passed accompanying legislation, SB 2, that would automatically expunge most low-level cannabis crimes. Provisions in the two bills were originally part of a single piece of legislation, HB 12, that passed the House during the regular session but stalled on the Senate floor. Going into the special session, backers spun off the criminal justice matters in an effort to win support from Republicans and moderate Democrats who complained the proposal as a whole was too broad. An afternoon hearing by the Senate’s Committee of the Whole will consider HB 2 alongside a competing legalization proposal, SB 3, from Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R), who began circulating draft legislation last week. The Republican lawmaker’s bill takes a simpler approach to legalization than HB 2, with lower taxes, no social equity provisions and a larger portion of tax revenue going to local governments. Both bills would allow adults to grow cannabis at home, and neither would allow local governments to ban cannabis businesses. Senate Bill 2 has passed the Senate and heads to the House! This legislation accompanies the Cannabis Regulation Act and ensures that New Mexico prioritizes social justice in the process of legalizing recreational cannabis, including expunging related criminal records. https://t.co/lTU5rkhQmD — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 31, 2021 Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called this week’s special session primarily to push legalization across the finish line. If the remaining steps on the bills go smoothly, they could be sent to the governor for her signature by the end of the…
Politicsdnyuz.com

Legal pot approval puts pressure on 2 holdout states

After Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed the state legislature’s bill legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, eyes are now on Rhode Island and New Hampshire as the final holdouts in New England to legalize cannabis. Some marijuana rights advocates told ABC News it’s only a matter of time before the two...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

North Carolina lawmakers consider medical marijuana legalization

Medical marijuana advocates and critics took to the North Carolina Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers considered a bill that would legalize the drug for medicinal purposes. Dubbed the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, Senate Bill 711 would remove criminal and civil penalties for the sale, growing and harvesting of medical cannabis. It also sets in place rules and regulations and two commissions to oversee the process.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

State’s medical marijuana sales cross 50,000-pound mark

The Arkansas medical marijuana market recently surpassed 50,000 pounds in overall sales, reaching the benchmark roughly two years after the state’s first marijuana dispensaries opened to the public. Figures released by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission through June 14 indicate patients have spent $338.5 million to purchase 50,085 pounds of...
Nebraska Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Nebraska Lawmakers Approve Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill

A Nebraska committee on Tuesday approved a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart (D), would allow patients with certain qualifying conditions to purchase and possess up to two and a half ounces of cannabis from licensed dispensaries. It would not allow patients to smoke marijuana, however. Members of the Judiciary Committee approved the measure in a 5-2 vote, sending the bill to the full unicameral legislature for consideration. Wishart and Sen. Adam Morfeld (D) have been consistent champions of cannabis reform, and while this bill is a fairly limited proposal to legalize medical marijuana, the pair announced in December that they’re working to put the question of legalization for adult use before voters in 2022. Their campaign—Nebraskans for Medical Cannabis—is separately collecting signatures for a medical cannabis legalization measure that they hope to place on the 2022 ballot as well. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 900 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access to our interactive maps, charts and hearing calendar so they don’t miss any developments. Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon to get access. — The group qualified a measure to legalize medical marijuana for last year’s ballot. But the state Supreme Court shut it down following a single-subject challenge. Judiciary Chairman Steve Lathrop (R) voted in favor of the latest medical cannabis bill, stating that it’s a superior vehicle for the reform compared to one that would be placed on the ballot. If activists do collect enough signatures to qualify either the medical or recreational cannabis measure, they will still likely face a challenge at the polls, as midterms generally see lower turnout as…
Morgantown, WVMetro News

Monongalia County Commission uses new state law to reject additional health department regulations on medical marijuana

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission unanimously rejected additional regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries proposed by the Monongalia County Board of Health in a meeting held Wednesday in Morgantown. All three commissioners acknowledged the complexity of the medical cannabis business, security, safety and legal issues addressed by the health...
Pierre, SDwnax.com

SD Cities Want in on Medical Marijuana

The Medical Marijuana Study Subcommittee of the South Dakota legislature met Monday in Pierre. South Dakota Municipal League Executive Director Yvonne Taylor told the legislators that cities would like the option to open their own medical marijuana dispensaries…. Taylor says there are various stages of interest from cities.. Taylor says...
LawThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Time to decide on medical marijuana bill

Two things seem clear: The Legislature will pass a medical marijuana bill, and that bill will be more restrictive than the law adopted by the voters last year. What remains most uncertain is when the Legislature will finally act. Had the Mississippi Supreme Court not struck down the state’s voter...
Pierre, SDBrookings Register

Legislative panels to work on medical marijuana rules

PIERRE – Two subcommittees of the Marijuana Interim Study Committee will hold their first meetings June 21 and June 22 via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation. The Medical Marijuana Study Subcommittee will meet Monday, June...
Politics101.9 KELO-FM

State of South Dakota launches medical marijuana website

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem, along with the South Dakota Department of Health and the South Dakota Department of Education, launched medcannabis.sd.gov, a website to answer questions and provide information about the upcoming medical cannabis program set to take effect on July 1, 2021. “One of my...
Texas Statethecannabisbusinessnews.com

Governor Abbott signs medical marijuana expansion bill in Texas

Texans with post-traumatic stress disorder and all forms of cancer will soon be eligible for medical marijuana. Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed an expansion of the state’s restrictive medical marijuana program, which also opens access to those participating in research initiatives. The measure, House Bill 1535, comes into effect September 1st.
IndustryTulsa World

Opinion: Medical marijuana industry regulation

There are nearly 600 new laws on the books in Oklahoma following this year’s legislative session. We tackled some major issues from protecting Oklahomans’ constitutional freedoms of religion and to bear arms to expanding broadband services and improving economic development. Significant investments were made in our county road and bridge funding as well as for other important infrastructure projects in rural Oklahoma. We protected core services while making key investments that will create jobs and attract new industries and businesses to our state. And we did all this while increasing state savings once again to more than $1 billion to protect the state from future emergencies. It was a very successful session that addressed numerous areas to help improve the lives of Oklahomans and make our state stronger.
Sturgis, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Sturgis holds 1st reading for medical marijuana ordinance

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council, on the recommendation of its planning commission, has passed the first reading of a temporary ordinance concerning medical marijuana. The council met Monday night in a joint session with the Sturgis Planning & Zoning Commission to deal with the ordinance in hopes of passing the measure before medical marijuana becomes legal in South Dakota on July 1.