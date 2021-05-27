Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

George P. Bush Requests $750M In Federal Harvey Relief For Houston Area

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says he’s asking for 750-million federal dollars to be sent to Harris County for Harvey relief. The county and Houston received none of the billion-dollars in the latest round of federal Harvey relief funds. The Land Office received the relief funds from the Department...

www.kurv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George P. Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Land Office#Texas Land#Harvey Relief#Relief Money#Recipients#Housing And Urban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Houston, TXdefendernetwork.com

Congressional inquiry: Why was Houston, Harris Co. denied Harvey Relief funds?

Houston-area congressional Democrats put further pressure on the state’s General Land Office to release $750 million in federal Hurricane Harvey relief funds, at a public inquiry with city and county officials recently. The lawmakers also pushed for what they say is Houston and Harris County’s fair share of federal relief...
Texas StateKRGV

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visits PSJA ISD

Administrators, staff and students at PSJA ISD celebrated the last day of school by welcoming Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush - fresh off his announcement for his run for attorney general. “The message I wanted to convey is that Texas schools are back open and we're looking for a...
Texas Statealaturkanews.com

George P. Bush running for Texas attorney general

George P. Bush, a member of the famous political family, has announced plans to run for Texas attorney general, challenging the incumbent fellow Republican Ken Paxton. CBSN "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano has details. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
POTUSWashington Times

George P. Bush now dubbed '47'

It’s official. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has his eye on becoming the next attorney general of Texas, perhaps a stop on his way to a bid for U.S. president in future years. He is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, nephew of former president George W....
Austin, TXKHOU

Republican George P. Bush to run against AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush launched his campaign to run for Texas attorney general. Bush is the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Bush will be challenging fellow Republican and incumbent Ken Paxton. Paxton...
Houston, TXoffthekuff.com

The Chron debunks P Bush

In recent days, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has said his office is not to blame for failing to award Houston or Harris County a single penny of $1 billion in flood mitigation funding last week. Bush and his spokeswoman alternately blamed the snub on criteria Texas was forced...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Thumbs: Like Texas' runaway animals, George P. Bush is trying too hard

There’s a certain hint of flop sweat in the air as Houston’s runaway animals try to keep the nation’s attention. In the last few weeks, we’ve escalated from cow to gator and now to a missing tiger. A big cat named India decided to exercise its escape claws and bolted from its enclosure inside an Energy Corridor home. The tiger’s tale began on Sunday, after the fleeing feline squared off with an armed, off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. “Don’t shoot my cat,” said Victor Hugo Cuevas, whose lawyer claims is not the animal’s owner but does take care of it occasionally, before putting the tiger in the back seat of a Jeep Cherokee and speeding away as Houston police arrived. When authorities searched the home, they found two monkeys, who while expected to do as they see, did not follow the tiger outside. Cuevas, who was out on bond on a 2017 murder charge, was later detained for evading arrest. He posted bond and was released Friday, while India’s whereabouts remain a mystery. We usually like to focus on animal stories to avoid politics, but even our missing tigers are getting political. Carole Baskin, who gained notoriety as one of the stars of Netflix’s popular “Tiger King” docuseries, says U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are partly to blame for what’s happening. Appearing on CNN, Baskin blasted the lawmakers for failing to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would restrict the public from owning big cats. In an interview with the Chronicle, the self-described animal rights activist also offered a $5,000 reward for the tiger’s safe capture. That’s generous of her, but we can’t help feeling that Baskin, who has been accused of (though never charged with) abusing animals and murdering her husband, is using India to extend her time in the spotlight. Speaking of reality stars from whom we really don’t need to hear, Donald Trump endorsed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection this week. The former leader of the free world said he supports Patrick’s bid for a third term. “He is outstanding and has my complete and total Endorsement!” Trump said. While the lieutenant governor currently has no primary challengers, the endorsement goes a long way to dissuade any potential opponents. In a world that made sense — say, one where your neighbor couldn’t own a 500-pound apex predator — being backed by an insurrection-stoking, truth-challenged one-termer frequently accused of racism and being a serial abuser would be seen as a negative. Please invite us to that world. Y’all, you know who also totally loves Trump, drinks beer, eats red meat and supports the local sports team? That’s right. It’s Average Republican Joe, George Prescott Bush. That’s the tone of the Texas land commissioner’s tweet Thursday after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was ousted from GOP congressional leadership over her disturbing lack of faith in Dear Leader. “Instead of training fire on the President, she really should have been training fire on Biden … that’s what you want out of your leadership.” We can’t blame Bush, who may be taking on Attorney General Ken Paxton next year, for feeling he needs to buttress his Trump-supporting bona fides, but his heart’s not in it. He couldn’t help but give himself away by including an image in the tweet where he looks sweaty and pained. Is that what you want out of your leadership? Gov. Greg Abbott is no stranger to bad tweets or to inviting interesting characters to move to Texas (did you see Elon Musk on “SNL”?), but his latest still bears some mention. “Texas stands with the NRA and we look forward to working with the Association on their plans to move to Texas,” Abbott wrote Tuesday. That was the day a federal judge in Dallas dismissed a bankruptcy case by the National Rifle Association that would have allowed it to reorganize as a nonprofit in the Lone Star State. It’s one thing to back guns, but the NRA’s bankruptcy move was a stunt to avoid a lawsuit in New York, where leadership is accused of fraudulently using the group’s funds. We already have our share of grifters in Texas, let’s not start importing them, shall we? Sticking with Abbott, the governor made some mistakes when dealing with the pandemic but allowing restaurants to sell alcohol along with food delivery or pick up was not one of them. The move, which was aimed at helping businesses get through the economic downturn, is now the law of the land, after Abbott signed the bipartisan measure Wednesday. Sure, it’s depressing that the best thing related to the pandemic that has come out of the Legislature is the ability to buy a margarita kit from Hugo’s, but after a couple of drinks, we don’t feel as bad anymore. Bottoms up, Texas!
Texas Statenewsverses.com

George P. Bush declares run for Texas legal professional basic

George P. Bush, the son of former presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, introduced his plan Wednesday night to run for Legal professional Basic in Texas. “I’m proud to announce I’m a Republican candidate to be the subsequent Texas legal professional basic,” Bush advised a crowd within the state. His announcement was met with cheers of “U.S.A.”
Texas Stateu.today

Texas Governor Signs Groundbreaking Cryptocurrency Bill into Law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a game-changing cryptocurrency bill, according to his recent tweet:. I just signed a law that puts virtual currency under the Texas Uniform Commercial Code to be a secured transaction. It defines virtual currency, establishes when a person acquires a right in it, and when a person has control of it.
Fayette County, INConnersville News-Examiner

Fayette Co. receiving $130,000+ from HUD emergency funds

The Fayette County Housing Authority will be able to help 15 local families with emergency housing vouchers as part of the American Rescue Plan. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge announced this week that Indiana is getting $8.1 million total in Emergency Housing Vouchers. According to HUD, this will cover the cost of 738 vouchers and the admin costs.
Texas Statethekatynews.com

Texas House Delivers On Ercot Reform & Public Safety Legislation

This week, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law two major bills to bring significant reforms to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission. Senate Bill 2 restructures the PUC board to expand the board and implement residential requirements. Senate Bill 3 provides a host of changes that will increase oversight and create new standards for weatherization, as well as penalties for failing to meet those new standards.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

HUD awards $7.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds for emergency housing vouchers in Louisiana

LOUISIANA (WAFB) - The information below was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge today announced the awarding of the first tranche of American Rescue Plan funds for Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHVs) for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. Specifically, HUD is awarding Louisiana $7,651,392 – 616 vouchers – for 20 public housing authorities (PHAs) administering the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Nationally, HUD is awarding $1.1 billion – 70,000 vouchers – for 626 PHAs. Click here for a full list of awards.