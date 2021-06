'Remember Sweetie Pie's? Even if you never ate at one of the regional soul food chains restaurants, you likely remember the OWN reality show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" starring former Ike Turner backup singer Robbie Montgomery. Unfortunately, there was even more drama going on off-camera for Sweetie Pie's, with Montgomery's son being accused of charges ranging from copyright infringement to assault to arranging a murder (via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch). At this point, it's difficult to determine which, if any, of the various Sweetie Pie's locations are still operating, but if you're a fan of the chain's down-home cooking, there's a good chance you haven't been able to satisfy that craving for a while.