At Rent to Own Auto Centers we know that sometimes bad things can happen to good people, and their credit scores suffer. This is the one reason that we have developed the Rent to own concept. Now there is an alternative to the high interest, high down-payment car lots! With our unique program, you can drive a nice, late model vehicle of YOUR choice! No need to worry about your credit score! We do not check credit! Nor are we an income based place! We have made it easy to qualify for our program. There is never need for a co-signer and you will never be "upside-down" in a car loan again!! You can also return your vehicle at any time or upgrade into another vehicle after 90 days!! Down payments range depending on the vehicle of your CHOICE! Typically ranging from $500 - $2000.00 down. Plus we do require the first Bi-weekly payment. This also depends on the vehicle of your CHOICE! Typically ranging anywhere from $200 - $300.00 bi-weekly. When you come to us there is NO DMV trip after this stop! Everything listed below is covered for the whole time you are leasing the vehicle!