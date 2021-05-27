Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Adaptive Nearest Neighbor Machine Translation

By Xin Zheng, Zhirui Zhang, Junliang Guo, Shujian Huang, Boxing Chen, Weihua Luo, Jiajun Chen
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

KNN-MT, recently proposed by Khandelwal et al. (2020a), successfully combines pre-trained neural machine translation (NMT) model with token-level k-nearest-neighbor (kNN) retrieval to improve the translation accuracy. However, the traditional kNN algorithm used in kNN-MT simply retrieves a same number of nearest neighbors for each target token, which may cause prediction errors when the retrieved neighbors include noises. In this paper, we propose Adaptive kNN-MT to dynamically determine the number of k for each target token. We achieve this by introducing a light-weight Meta-k Network, which can be efficiently trained with only a few training samples. On four benchmark machine translation datasets, we demonstrate that the proposed method is able to effectively filter out the noises in retrieval results and significantly outperforms the vanilla kNN-MT model. Even more noteworthy is that the Meta-k Network learned on one domain could be directly applied to other domains and obtain consistent improvements, illustrating the generality of our method. Our implementation is open-sourced at this https URL.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Translation#Khandelwal Et Al#Nmt#Adaptive Knn Mt#The Meta K Network#Acl Ijcnlp 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

BERTTune: Fine-Tuning Neural Machine Translation with BERTScore

Neural machine translation models are often biased toward the limited translation references seen during training. To amend this form of overfitting, in this paper we propose fine-tuning the models with a novel training objective based on the recently-proposed BERTScore evaluation metric. BERTScore is a scoring function based on contextual embeddings that overcomes the typical limitations of n-gram-based metrics (e.g. synonyms, paraphrases), allowing translations that are different from the references, yet close in the contextual embedding space, to be treated as substantially correct. To be able to use BERTScore as a training objective, we propose three approaches for generating soft predictions, allowing the network to remain completely differentiable end-to-end. Experiments carried out over four, diverse language pairs have achieved improvements of up to 0.58 pp (3.28%) in BLEU score and up to 0.76 pp (0.98%) in BERTScore (F_BERT) when fine-tuning a strong baseline.
Computersproz.com

Aligning text, translation

I have an Excel file of about 3500 rows of SDS related text that needs to be aligned in order to create a clients TM. I've completed this in 28 languages so far and each translator has reported that at first they were overwhelmed when they came to a messy part of the file, but once those rows were aligned, the text (rows) began to fall into place. There are some other areas that need cleaned up and another messy area farther into the file, but all translators have reported it took them 3 hours or less to complete.
ComputersEurekAlert

University of Tartu and Tilde take Estonian machine translation to a new level

In the course of the project, a high-quality machine translation platform will be developed for general web and news texts, crisis information, legal and military texts, to be used by public institutions, translation agencies, freelance translators as well as developers from companies in the fields of IT and artificial intelligence.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Self-supervised and Supervised Joint Training for Resource-rich Machine Translation

Self-supervised pre-training of text representations has been successfully applied to low-resource Neural Machine Translation (NMT). However, it usually fails to achieve notable gains on resource-rich NMT. In this paper, we propose a joint training approach, $F_2$-XEnDec, to combine self-supervised and supervised learning to optimize NMT models. To exploit complementary self-supervised signals for supervised learning, NMT models are trained on examples that are interbred from monolingual and parallel sentences through a new process called crossover encoder-decoder. Experiments on two resource-rich translation benchmarks, WMT'14 English-German and WMT'14 English-French, demonstrate that our approach achieves substantial improvements over several strong baseline methods and obtains a new state of the art of 46.19 BLEU on English-French when incorporating back translation. Results also show that our approach is capable of improving model robustness to input perturbations such as code-switching noise which frequently appears on social media.
Technologyarchive.org

Kindle Translation Ideas?

((Strictly for my own-personal use.)) Searching for a low cost/no cost way to translate (German to English) the Kindle book; Nine Days of Eternity, by Anke Evertz. So far as I can tell, currently, it's only available in German edition. I purchased the kindle ebook and hope to find a way to translate (more than a page or two @ a time) into English.
Petsgazetax.com

CheetahTALK | Real-time Language Translator

Are you traveling abroad this summer? Expecting a lot of foreigners? Whether you‘re in another country for work or taking 3 weeks vacation, this translator will come in handy. The CheetahTALK PLUS is an affordable translator device that can be taken virtually anywhere. It allows individual users to translate speech into up to 73 languages worldwide. The device can be used to teach, learn, and break down language barriers. The CheetahTALK PLUS is perfect for anyone who is looking for a clear concise tool to understand people from anywhere around the world. It has a powerful battery with offline translations and contains a compact LCD touchscreen for ease of use. Travel the world confidently and train yourself with the latest in technological advancements.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

ParChain: A Framework for Parallel Hierarchical Agglomerative Clustering using Nearest-Neighbor Chain

This paper studies the hierarchical clustering problem, where the goal is to produce a dendrogram that represents clusters at varying scales of a data set. We propose the ParChain framework for designing parallel hierarchical agglomerative clustering (HAC) algorithms, and using the framework we obtain novel parallel algorithms for the complete linkage, average linkage, and Ward's linkage criteria. Compared to most previous parallel HAC algorithms, which require quadratic memory, our new algorithms require only linear memory, and are scalable to large data sets. ParChain is based on our parallelization of the nearest-neighbor chain algorithm, and enables multiple clusters to be merged on every round. We introduce two key optimizations that are critical for efficiency: a range query optimization that reduces the number of distance computations required when finding nearest neighbors of clusters, and a caching optimization that stores a subset of previously computed distances, which are likely to be reused.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Order-Agnostic Cross Entropy for Non-Autoregressive Machine Translation

We propose a new training objective named order-agnostic cross entropy (OaXE) for fully non-autoregressive translation (NAT) models. OaXE improves the standard cross-entropy loss to ameliorate the effect of word reordering, which is a common source of the critical multimodality problem in NAT. Concretely, OaXE removes the penalty for word order errors, and computes the cross entropy loss based on the best possible alignment between model predictions and target tokens. Since the log loss is very sensitive to invalid references, we leverage cross entropy initialization and loss truncation to ensure the model focuses on a good part of the search space. Extensive experiments on major WMT benchmarks show that OaXE substantially improves translation performance, setting new state of the art for fully NAT models. Further analyses show that OaXE alleviates the multimodality problem by reducing token repetitions and increasing prediction confidence. Our code, data, and trained models are available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Point Cloud Failure Criterion for Composites using k-Nearest Neighbor Classification

Numerous theories of failure have been postulated and implemented in various commercial programs for composite materials. Even the best theories have had limited success in predicting damage and failure in validation exercises. In view of this background, many researchers have started exploring the use of multiscale modeling to improve the fidelity of the modeling and simulation of various structural and materials systems. In this paper, a multi-scale modeling scheme is used to illustrate how a combination of virtual and laboratory testing programs can be used to generate a point cloud of failure surface data that can then be queried during finite element analysis at the continuum scale to ascertain if the onset of failure has occurred. The k-nearest neighbor (k-NN) classification concept is used to obtain the answer to the query. A linear, elastic, static finite element example using a unidirectional composite shows that the framework can be generated and used effectively and efficiently with the possibility to extend the approach for all types of composite architectures and behaviors.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

K-nearest neighbors algorithm detailed in Python

The K Nearest Neighbor algorithm was one of the first algorithms to determine a solution for finding the best route between multiple cities. This algorithm quickly generates a shorter path between two points and is considered the most straightforward algorithm for sorting tasks in supervised learning. Jupyter Notebook. Jupyter Notebook...
Video Gamesproz.com

Translation of a Videogame - 15340 words

Looking for Native Speaker to translate the game. Altogether about 15340 words. Do you feel computer games and know how to translate menu items or single words out of context? Can you empathize with the characters in games and recreate the dialogues in your head? Can you localize a game in such a way that the player will not notice that it is a translation? Can you play with words? Are you able to skilfully convey the author's intentions and the atmosphere of the game in translation? If yes, ten this ad is for you.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Exploring Unsupervised Pretraining Objectives for Machine Translation

Unsupervised cross-lingual pretraining has achieved strong results in neural machine translation (NMT), by drastically reducing the need for large parallel data. Most approaches adapt masked-language modeling (MLM) to sequence-to-sequence architectures, by masking parts of the input and reconstructing them in the decoder. In this work, we systematically compare masking with alternative objectives that produce inputs resembling real (full) sentences, by reordering and replacing words based on their context. We pretrain models with different methods on English$\leftrightarrow$German, English$\leftrightarrow$Nepali and English$\leftrightarrow$Sinhala monolingual data, and evaluate them on NMT. In (semi-) supervised NMT, varying the pretraining objective leads to surprisingly small differences in the finetuned performance, whereas unsupervised NMT is much more sensitive to it. To understand these results, we thoroughly study the pretrained models using a series of probes and verify that they encode and use information in different ways. We conclude that finetuning on parallel data is mostly sensitive to few properties that are shared by most models, such as a strong decoder, in contrast to unsupervised NMT that also requires models with strong cross-lingual abilities.
Animalsslashdot.org

The First 'Google Translate' For Elephants Debuts

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Scientific American:. Elephants possess an incredibly rich repertoire of communication techniques, including hundreds of calls and gestures that convey specific meanings and can change depending on the context. Different elephant populations also exhibit culturally learned behaviors unique to their specific group. Elephant behaviors are so complex, in fact, that even scientists may struggle to keep up with them all. Now, to get the animals and researchers on the same page, a renowned biologist who has been studying endangered savanna elephants for nearly 50 years has co-developed a digital elephant ethogram, a repository of everything known about their behavior and communication.
Economyproz.com

Tagalog translators for marketing content

Translated is currently looking for a talented freelance translator for English>Tagalog to join our Team. As a member of this team, your responsibilities will include:. Regularly translate marketing, creative and travel content on our CAT tool, Matecat. Deliver high quality translations which are correct and appealing for the Tagalog market.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Title:SolcTrans: Towards machine translation of Solidity smart contract source code

Authors:Chaochen Shi, Yong Xiang, Jiangshan Yu, Keshav Sood, Longxiang Gao. Abstract: Context: Decentralized applications on blockchain platforms are realized through smart contracts. However, participants who lack programming knowledge often have difficulties reading the smart contract source codes, which leads to potential security risks and barriers to participation. Objective: Our objective is to translate the smart contract source codes into natural language descriptions to help people better understand, operate, and learn smart contracts. Method: This paper proposes an automated translation tool for Solidity smart contracts, termed SolcTrans, based on an abstract syntax tree and formal grammar. We have investigated 3,000 smart contracts and determined the part of speeches of corresponding blockchain terms. Among them, we further filtered out contract snippets without detailed comments and left 811 snippets to evaluate the translation quality of SolcTrans. Results: Experimental results show that even with a small corpus, SolcTrans can achieve similar performance to the state-of-the-art code comments generation models for other programming languages. In addition, SolcTrans has consistent performance when dealing with code snippets with different lengths and gas consumption. Conclusion: SolcTrans can correctly interpret Solidity codes and automatically convert them into comprehensible English text. We will release our tool and dataset for supporting reproduction and further studies in related fields.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:A Discussion on Building Practical NLP Leaderboards: The Case of Machine Translation

Abstract: Recent advances in AI and ML applications have benefited from rapid progress in NLP research. Leaderboards have emerged as a popular mechanism to track and accelerate progress in NLP through competitive model development. While this has increased interest and participation, the over-reliance on single, and accuracy-based metrics have shifted focus from other important metrics that might be equally pertinent to consider in real-world contexts. In this paper, we offer a preliminary discussion of the risks associated with focusing exclusively on accuracy metrics and draw on recent discussions to highlight prescriptive suggestions on how to develop more practical and effective leaderboards that can better reflect the real-world utility of models.
arxiv.org

Efficient Exact k-Flexible Aggregate Nearest Neighbor Search in Road Networks Using the M-tree

This study proposes an efficient exact k-flexible aggregate nearest neighbor (k-FANN) search algorithm in road networks using the M-tree. The IER-kNN algorithm, which previously showed the highest FANN search performance, used the R-tree and pruned off unnecessary nodes based on the Euclidean coordinates of objects in road networks. However, IER-kNN made many unnecessary accesses to index nodes since the Euclidean distance between objects is much different from the actual shortest-path distance between them. In contrast, our algorithm proposed in this study can greatly reduce unnecessary accesses to index nodes compared to IER-kNN since the M-tree is constructed based on the actual shortest-path distances between objects. To the best of our knowledge, our algorithm is the first exact FANN algorithm using the M-tree. We prove that our algorithm does not cause any false drop. As a result of a series of experiments using various real road network datasets, our algorithm always showed a better performance than IER-kNN and was improved by up to 6.92 times.
Jobsproz.com

Swedish Translators/QC/Proofreaders/Subtitlers

Services required: Translation, Checking/editing, Subtitling, Captioning, Subtitling, Checking/Editing/QC, Subtitling, Translation. Well-established Post Production Company seeking organized, enthusiastic & focused native linguists in Swedish for translation (from English), proofreading and quality control of feature length & episodic media content. It is important to be able to recognize and flag idiomatic translation issues.
Computersarxiv.org

Don't Rule Out Monolingual Speakers: A Method For Crowdsourcing Machine Translation Data

High-performing machine translation (MT) systems can help overcome language barriers while making it possible for everyone to communicate and use language technologies in the language of their choice. However, such systems require large amounts of parallel sentences for training, and translators can be difficult to find and expensive. Here, we present a data collection strategy for MT which, in contrast, is cheap and simple, as it does not require bilingual speakers. Based on the insight that humans pay specific attention to movements, we use graphics interchange formats (GIFs) as a pivot to collect parallel sentences from monolingual annotators. We use our strategy to collect data in Hindi, Tamil and English. As a baseline, we also collect data using images as a pivot. We perform an intrinsic evaluation by manually evaluating a subset of the sentence pairs and an extrinsic evaluation by finetuning mBART on the collected data. We find that sentences collected via GIFs are indeed of higher quality.