Missing a milestone! Anderson Cooper got “really pissed” at his ex Benjamin Maisani when their 13-month-old son, Wyatt, walked for the first time. “I was going to Israel last week,” the journalist, 54, explained to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, June 16. “It was my first work trip for 60 Minutes, and I was doing an interview and I get this text from Wyatt’s other dad, Benjamin, and he said, ‘He just walked!!’ I got really pissed at Benjamin. In my household when I grew up, you would lie about everything. He should have just lied.”