Europe’s most polluting coal-fired power station, the Belchatow power plant in Poland, has announced plans for its closure.The state-run Polish Energy Group said it will gradually decommission the plant, which produces 27–28 terawatt hours of electricity per year, between 2030 and 2036.The company also said it will end the exploitation of lignite deposits – also known as brown coal, which comes from a neighbouring strip mine.Lignite is one of the most polluting types of coal, due to its low density, requiring huge quantities to be burnt to generate energy.The facility, south west of Lodz, Poland’s third-largest city, produces around 20...