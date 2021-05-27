14 Creative Ways to Use Food Scraps

Wondering what to do with that lumpy, bumpy vegetable called jicama? It may be a more uncommon vegetable, but there are plenty of reasons to try this edible Mexican root! The jicama root has many names, including Mexican potato, Chinese potato, sweet turnip, and yam bean. It was originally grown in Mexico, but is now grown across the world, and has been discovered at archaeological sites in Peru that date back to 3000 BC! The most common species is called Pachyrhizus erosus—certainly a mouthful! The two varieties of this species differ in the consistency of the juice they produce: the first, named jicama de leche, produces milky juice, and the more popular one, called jicama de agua, has a more watery and translucent juice.