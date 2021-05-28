Cancel
Cerro Gordo, NC

Meares’ mastery of West Columbus keeps East Bladen league mark unblemished

 18 days ago
CERRO GORDO — Intensity dropped significantly from the first inning to the second.

Senior right-hander Zach Meares never wavered. He spun a no-hitter Thursday night lifting East Bladen past West Columbus 14-0 in a game between two of the last three league unbeatens in the Three Rivers Conference. That the Eagles had lost to the Vikings earlier in a nonconference clash was barely evident.

Save for that first inning.

“We came out with a red tail,” said second-year East Bladen head coach Grant Pait. “They knew they had lost to them. We didn’t play well that night.”

Meares (4-0) was dominant — and credited with a one-hitter by the home team. Austin Booth’s right-side grounder in the third inning was the difference there, and mattered little compared to the Eagles reaching 4-0 at the Three Rivers’ halfway point.

Three of those have come on the road, and three of the last four will also be away from Russell Priest Field. East Bladen (7-3) has won five straight, sends senior Lefrederick Wooten to the mound at Fairmont tonight, and hosts St. Pauls on Tuesday for Senior Night.

A big one is next Thursday, at league unbeaten East Columbus.

“We’ve tried real hard to just play the game in front of you,” Pait said of being road warriors, and knowing the Gators loom as the team to beat.

Meares’ mastery of the Vikings (2-1 Three Rivers, 4-4 overall) came two weeks after taking a perfect game into the sixth inning at Whiteville. The right-hander struck out 13, walked two and threw 49 strikes in his 78 pitches. The UNC Pembroke signee had 20 swing-and-miss strikes. His earned run average — one allowed in 23 innings — dropped to 0.30 and his innings without allowing a run climbed to 15.

He struck out seven while retiring the first eight batters, then walked the 9-hole. There was a collective holding of breath in the top of the fifth when he rounded second base and turned his right ankle. He stayed in, eventually batted in the inning again, and struck out the side in the bottom of the inning to end the game.

The Eagles struck for eight runs in the top of the second inning, sending up 12 batters and getting just four hits. Six batters had two strikes and reached base — seniors Brady Hollingsworth, Jacob Priest and Drew Sholar singled in succession, junior Raymond Autry walked, junior Ethan Johnson was hit by pitch, and Wooten reached second base when a third strike was dropped and then thrown away at home plate.

Batting third and fourth, respectively, Hollingsworth and Priest torched four Vikings pitchers all night. Priest was 3-for-3, had a bases loaded sacrifice fly to deep left field, and drove in two runs; Hollingsworth reached base all four times and drove in two.

Sholar drove in three and was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. In addition to Hollingsworth, getting a hit and RBI each were seniors RaSean McKoy and Grayson Clark. East Bladen had 11 singles and played station-to-station baseball once leading by 10.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

