**This is an official release from the Tompkins County Health Department. Tompkins Weekly did not write this article.**. The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community to a recent announcement by NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo. With 70% of adult New Yorkers having received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, the Governor has lifted COVID-19 restrictions around mask wearing, distancing, cleaning, health screening, and gathering, except for the mask requirement for unvaccinated individuals and in certain settings listed below.