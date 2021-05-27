Cancel
Sweetwater County, WY

Hospital changes hours for outpatient lab, swab clinic

By David Martin
Green River Star
 22 days ago

Beginning June 1, outpatient medical laboratory testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will see some changes. The outpatient lab, temporarily housed in the MHSC Foundation offices, will no longer be open on weekends. It will continue to offer weekday services from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It continues to offer full admission services, along with blood draws and collections for other medical laboratory tests, said Laboratory Director Mary Fischer.

www.greenriverstar.com
Sweetwater County, WY
Sweetwater County, WY
Wyoming Health
Wyoming Government
