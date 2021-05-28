Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan extends virus emergency until month before Games

By Natsuko FUKUE, Sara HUSSEIN, Behrouz MEHRI, Franck ROBICHON, Charly TRIBALLEAU
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KigN9_0aEFT0tA00
Opposition to the Olympics in Japan remains strong /AFP

Japan's government on Friday extended a coronavirus emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country until just a month before the Olympics, fuelling doubts about whether the Games can go ahead safely.

Organisers said they would now wait to make a decision on whether to allow local fans at the Games until the emergency ends on June 20, just weeks before the opening ceremony.

Overseas fans have already been barred, in an unprecedented decision as organisers battle to convince Japan's sceptical public that the Games can go ahead and will be safe.

Japan has seen a comparatively small virus outbreak, with around 12,500 deaths, and has avoided tough lockdowns. But a fourth wave has prompted the government to put emergency measures in place in 10 regions including the capital.

The measures mostly limit the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants and ask them to close early, while encouraging telework and capping audience numbers at events.

"The number of new cases has been declining since the middle of the month but the situation continues to be uncertain," said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, announcing the extension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nN2to_0aEFT0tA00
Tokyo 2020 Games organisers held a press conference in the city /POOL/AFP

Experts fear lifting the restrictions too soon could create a surge in the run-up to the Games.

The decision means Tokyo and nine other parts of the country will be under states of emergency until June 20, casting fresh doubt on the prospects for the pandemic-postponed Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters that with the measures being taken "we expect the infection situation to improve".

But she acknowledged that a decision on local fans, originally expected in early June, would now not be taken until the end of the month.

"Once the state of emergency is lifted, we will assess how many spectators we can allow in," she said, adding that there could be different rules for indoor and outdoor venues and the decision would be based on government guidelines.

Even under the current state of emergency, sports venues in Japan are allowed to seat 5,000 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is smallest.

- 'Disaster' warning -

Organisers are pressing ahead with arrangements for the Games, and the first athletes -- Australia's softball team -- will arrive next week.

Opposition in Japan remains strong, with medical experts and business leaders calling for cancellation.

On Thursday, Naoto Ueyama, chair of a small doctors union, warned the Games could produce a "Tokyo Olympic strain" of coronavirus and urged a cancellation to prevent a "disaster".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xx9jb_0aEFT0tA00
The pandemic-postponed Olympics are due to open on July 23 in Tokyo /AFP/File

Haruo Ozaki, head of the larger Tokyo Medical Association with more than 20,000 members, said organisers would have to bar all spectators at a "minimum".

Suga, speaking at a press conference, said he was "aware that many are voicing their worries and concerns over the Olympics".

He said the number of overseas participants would be kept to a minimum and athletes would have no interaction with the Japanese public.

"We're listening to those voices and preparing for a safe and secure Olympics," he told reporters.

Officials have been trying to drive home the message that the Games are on and will be safe, announcing recently that the vast majority of those in the Olympic village will be vaccinated.

And despite the negative polling and warnings against the Games, protests against the event tend to attract just a few dozen people.

Japanese athletes and Olympic staff will start receiving vaccines from June 1. They will be jumping the queue in Japan's slow vaccine rollout, with jabs currently only available to medical workers and the elderly.

Just over six percent of the population has so far received a first dose, with less than 2.5 percent fully vaccinated.

Suga said Friday that the country was on track to be administering a million doses a day from mid-June, up from around 400,000 a day at the moment on average.

The slow pace has piled pressure on Suga, who was appointed after Shinzo Abe's resignation last year and faces his first election as prime minister in the autumn.

His government has faced criticism for its pandemic response, and polls show strong dissatisfaction with the vaccine rollout in particular.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
Person
Shinzo Abe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Medical Association#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthLockhaven Express

Tokyo nightlife bustles despite virus emergency

TOKYO — COVID-19 cases are still high and hospitals remain under strain despite a state of emergency as Japan on Thursday marks 50 days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. But the city’s nightlife continues almost as usual as people in one of the world’s least vaccinated countries show...
SportsPosted by
Axios

10,000 Tokyo Olympics volunteers quit before games begin next month

10,000 volunteers working to organize the Tokyo Olympics next month have quit, Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee, told reporters Wednesday, the according to the New York Times. Why it matters: The games have been under pressure to cancel amid low vaccination rates and a surge of...
Healthenmnews.com

Japan Opens Mass Vaccine Centers 2 Months Before Olympics

Tokyo OlympicsWatch all the action from the Tokyo Games Live on NBC Tokyo Olympics Japan Opens Mass Vaccine Centers 2 Months Before Olympics In Osaka, the hardest-hit city in the country, dozens began lining up before the inoculation center opened early Monday By Mari Yamaguchi • Published May 24, 2021 Carl Court/Getty Images.
Public HealthMetro International

Olympics-Japan may keep some virus curbs until Games start -paper

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled on June 20, but keeping some curbs such as on restaurant hours until the Olympics start in July, the Mainichi daily reported. New coronavirus infections in Olympics host Tokyo have...
FIFAPosted by
The Associated Press

Japan, Australia extend runs; Kyrgyzstan without a keeper

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — While players from Japan, Australia and Syria were extending winning streaks, a defender from Kyrgyzstan was having some difficulty handling a new assignment in Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Kyrgyzstan was forced to play a second-round qualifier with a defender in goal on...
Sports740thefan.com

IOC’s Coates arrives in Tokyo as Games organisers to unveil latest ‘playbook’

TOKYO (Reuters) – Senior Olympics official John Coates arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday as Games organisers prepared to unveil their latest “playbook” of rules to control COVID-19 infections and the government pondered whether to extend the latest state of emergency. Coates, a vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and...
CoronavirusPosted by
Reuters

Brazil to extend emergency cash transfers to poor for 2 months -source

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government plans to extend an emergency cash transfer program to relieve poor families during the coronavirus pandemic for another two months, a government official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. The 250 reais-per-month handout, to be financed with an extraordinary credit...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso falls most since April as virus curbs extended

* Peso hits lowest since May 28 * Singapore stocks track best day since May 18 * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso fell the most in more than two months on Tuesday after coronavirus curbs were prolonged in the capital Manila and nearby provinces until end-June and quarantine measures were tightened to battle rising infections. The peso slid as much as 0.4% to a more than two-week low and was on track for its worst day since April 7. Stocks in Manila, which have rallied more than 4% so far this month, gave up 0.2%. The Philippines has the second highest number of infections and casualties in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and finds its healthcare sector stretched as it battles rising cases. President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of curbs on Monday. "Despite seeing the vaccination in full swing, cases have plateaued at a relatively high daily count of 6,000, complicating the full reopening of the economy," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING. "Mobility curbs, partial and full, imposed for the entirety of Q2 point to a lower than predicted GDP report," he said, adding that some traders were also defensive ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting. The much anticipated meeting of the U.S. central bank could shed more light on its next policy steps, including when it will begin tapering its bond buying programme and tighten ultra-easy monetary settings. The U.S. dollar held steady on Tuesday and U.S. Treasury yields recovered from three-month lows, leading most emerging Asian currencies to trade roughly flat to slightly lower. The Indonesian rupiah lost 0.3% as it continued to hand back some recent gains and as investors awaited a Bank Indonesia meeting on Thursday that is expected to leave policy interest rates at a record low. Among regional stock markets, Singapore's FTSE Strait Times Index stood out with a 0.8% gain. The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Monday released a survey of economists and analysts which forecast the country's 2021 gross domestic product to expand more-than-expected. Separately, data showed foreigners were net buyers of Asian bonds in May, helped by a drop in U.S. bond yields and a recovery in the region's economic activity, though the risk of spiking infections kept buying at a four-month low. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 5.7 basis points at 6.416% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Singapore Exchange up 2.4%, DBS Group up 4.5% and Mapletree Commercial Trust up 1.4% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0320 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -6.23 0.73 7.04 China -0.11 +1.92 -0.89 2.44 India +0.00 -0.28 0.00 13.09 Indonesia -0.28 -1.40 -0.27 1.42 Malaysia +0.00 -2.26 0.01 -2.74 Philippines -0.42 +0.14 -0.20 -3.30 S.Korea -0.14 -2.87 0.11 13.30 Singapore -0.06 -0.46 0.77 11.73 Taiwan +0.05 +3.14 0.61 17.56 Thailand -0.03 -3.76 0.01 12.69 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Coronavirusb975.com

Japan lawmakers vote down no-confidence motion against cabinet

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s lower house of parliament voted down on Tuesday a no-confidence motion brought against the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga by opposition parties angered over its refusal to extend the current parliamentary session. The parties had sought a three-month extension of the session beyond its scheduled...
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan Producer Prices Climb 0.7% On Month In May

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on month in May, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was down from 0.9 percent in April. On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 4.9 percent – again beating forecasts for...
Coronavirusasahi.com

PM Suga says he won support from all G-7 leaders for Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday said he had won firm support at a G-7 summit meeting in Britain for holding the Tokyo Olympics despite public concern that the sports extravaganza could worsen the spread of coronavirus infections. “I won very strong support from all the leaders... as the...
Worldstateofpress.com

Japan to administer 1 million doses daily by end of June — RT World News

Japan’s vaccine chief has revealed an ambitious target of giving one million vaccinations daily by the end of June, with just around 5% of Japan’s population vaccinated against Covid-19 so far. On Tuesday, Taro Kono expressed regret at not speeding up vaccination in Japan: “If I could go back all...
Sportsthevibes.com

IOC vice-president in Japan as Olympic preparations ramp up

TOKYO - Ahead of International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates' arrival, several dozen people protested against the Games in Tokyo, though recent opinion polls suggest public opposition may be weakening. Later Tuesday, organisers will release the final version of their virus countermeasures for athletes in a so-called "playbook" that they...
Public Healthasahi.com

Mass vaccination sites in Tokyo, Osaka open for people 18 to 64

The eligibility criteria for getting a coronavirus vaccine at mass vaccination centers operated by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka will be expanded to include people between the ages of 18 and 64, officials said. The Defense Ministry announced the policy change on June 15, after it became evident...
Sports94.3 Jack FM

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics – media

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese officials in charge of coronavirus countermeasures will hold a news conference later on Wednesday, with domestic media reporting that a proposal to allow limited numbers of domestic spectators for the Olympics is under consideration. Japan plans to move forward on a proposal that will allow up...