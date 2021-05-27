Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Venture Global Launches Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project

By Venture Global LNG
KTBS
 28 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va., May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG announced plans to capture and sequester carbon at its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities. Having concluded a comprehensive engineering and geotechnical analysis, the company is launching, subject only to regulatory approvals, a shovel-ready carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project, compressing CO2 at its sites and then transporting the CO2 and injecting it deep into subsurface saline aquifers where it will be permanently stored.

www.ktbs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Sequestration#Carbon Engineering#Calcasieu Pass#Ccs#Co2#Company#Ccus#Venture Global Lng#Natural#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Work starts on 465 MW solar project for Amazon

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Greengate Power Corp. said they have started construction on the $570 million Travers Solar farm, a 465 MW solar PV project in Alberta that will be one of the largest in Canada. Travers Solar represents CIP’s first investment in Canada and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

U.S. driller Southwestern taps startup to monitor gas emissions

Shale producer Southwestern Energy Co. has agreed to seek environmental certification for all of its natural gas production, the latest example of how the industry is moving to address concerns about methane escaping into the atmosphere. Southwestern said in a statement that it will seek to certify its output as...
Businessspglobal.com

UK CCS developer Storegga begins work on direct CO2 capture facility

UK-based Storegga has begun work together with Canada's Carbon Engineering on a facility in Scotland that will be able to permanently remove 500,000-1 million mt/year of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the companies said June 24. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The proposed...
Energy IndustryOil & Gas Journal

WoodMac: Basin-wide carbon capture may unlock net-zero economy

Achieving the 2°C goal of the Paris Agreement will require more than simply avoiding carbon. To cap global warming at 1.5°C or even 2°C, carbon removal will be essential. The key to effective large-scale carbon removal is unlocking potential economies of scale through basin-wide carbon capture and storage (CCS), according to Wood Mackenzie.
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

EQT Joins UN’s Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 Initiative

EQT continues to fall all over itself in its efforts to prove the natural gas it extracts from Mom Earth is environmentally friendly and safe and good and yummy and worthy and… We’ve lost track of how many certification programs the company has joined–at least four prior to yesterday. The latest (fifth?) program EQT has joined is the United Nations’ Climate and Clean Air Coalition’s Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0).
Energy IndustryStar-Tribune

UW professor awarded $750,000 for carbon capture study

University of Wyoming economics professor Chuck Mason and several colleagues at the University of Texas at Austin received a $750,000 grant last week to fund a study on the implementation of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). Their research will examine the present-day feasibility of carbon capture, the kinds of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Aemetis Negotiating Supply Of 1.6 Million Metric Tonnes Per Year Of CO2 For Carbon Sequestration At California Biofuels Plant Sites

Two Carbon Sequestration Wells in Central California Under Development at Aemetis Biofuels Plant Sites to Capture and Sequester Two Million Metric Tonnes per Year of Carbon Dioxide. CUPERTINO, CA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company...
Energy Industrylexblog.com

Path Forward: Why Carbon Capture Is Critical for US Oil

With increasing pressure to fight climate change, scientists, and leaders agree that carbon capture, use, and storage (CCUS) is a cost-effective solution to meet emissions goals made under the Paris Agreement. In his interview with Hart Energy, Latham partner JP Brisson discusses how aggressive efforts are needed to meet the...
Energy IndustryFlorida Star

Energy CEOs See Natural Gas, Carbon Capture As Key Renewable Strategies

Businesses across the globe are slowly transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable, sustainable energy sources. Despite that, the top executives at a trio of energy giants told an international conference that some fossil fuel technologies will remain a vital part of their resource portfolio and business models for the foreseeable future. The CEOs — of British oil producer BP, U.S. […]
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Risen Energy to supply 480 MW 210mm bifacial modules to US PV project

Recently, Risen Energy America Inc, a subsidiary of Risen Energy., Ltd (Stock Code 300118) a leading global solar module manufacturer and Global Energy Generation LLC (Doral LLC), a leading developer of renewable energy projects, primarily in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced that they have signed a 480 MW high-efficiency bifacial module supply agreement for the first phase of the Mammoth Solar project in Indiana.
AgricultureFast Company

These ‘supertrees’ are engineered to capture more carbon

Part of the climate challenge isn’t just the transition to things like renewable energy and electric cars—it’s also about dealing with the oversupply of CO2 that’s already in the Earth’s atmosphere. By the middle of the century, by one estimate, the world may need to be pulling 10 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year to be able to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement. By the end of the century, that number could double to 20 billion tons per year.
Energy IndustryNewswise

A Novel Energy Storage Solution Featuring Pipes and Anchors

Newswise — What do pipes and anchors have to do with storing energy? More than you might think! A new IIASA-led study explored the potential of a lesser known, but promising sustainable energy storage system called Buoyancy Energy Storage. There is general consensus that renewable energy sources will play an...
Congress & Courtselectric.coop

Co-op CEO Urges Congress to Boost Carbon Capture Technologies

As the energy sector continues a rapid transformation, Congress has a vital role in ensuring rural and low-income consumers have access to reliable, affordable and clean energy, a North Dakota generation and transmission co-op CEO told a Senate panel Wednesday. Mac McLennan, president and CEO of Minnkota Power Cooperative, urged...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Neptune Energy selects DNV for North Sea carbon capture study

Neptune Energy Netherlands has awarded DNV a contract for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipeline materials study in the Dutch North Sea. The study, which will be carried out in phases, will evaluate the offshore pipelines’ fracture and suitability for re-use in CO₂ transport for storage at depleted gas fields.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Somaliland: Solar Power and Microgrid Intelligence for an Urban Power Grid

For this purpose, two solar plants with a total capacity of 8 megawatts, a containerized lithium-ion power storage system with a capacity of 2 megawatt hours, and three modern diesel generators were combined in the Berbera Electricity Company (BEC) utility grid. This has enabled BEC to reduce the electricity tariff in Berbera which is now the lowest in the Somaliland and the Somali-Peninsula overall.
Agricultureworldofchemicals.com

Yara invests in Boomitra technology to advance soil carbon capture

In the near future, Boomitra seeks to enable farmers to be a key part of the solution to addressing climate change with the soil carbon capture system. (Representative image) OSLO, NORWAY: Boomitra announced a seed investment of $4 million led by Yara Growth Ventures - the newly launched venture investing division of Yara International ASA. Erkki Aaltonen, the head of Yara Growth Ventures, will also join Boomitra's board of directors.
Businesschemengonline.com

Baker Hughes and Borg CO2 to develop carbon capture and storage hub in Norway

Baker Hughes (Houston) and Borg CO2 AS, a Norwegian carbon capture and storage developer for industrial clusters, have announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a carbon capture and storage project to serve as a hub for the decarbonization of industrial sites in the Viken region of Norway. The project aims to capture and store up to 90% of the CO2 emissions from the involved industrial sites, playing an important role in contributing to the Paris Agreement goals, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Norwegian national emissions reduction targets.
Iowa Stateagupdate.com

Carbon capture pipeline could cross Iowa

In three years’ time, North Iowa residents could see an operational pipeline, totaling more than $2 billion, locally capturing carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol, fertilizer and other industrial plants before being permanently sequestered at a site in Illinois. That’s if all goes according to plan for the Texas-based group Navigator...
Industrygetnewsalert.com

FLSmidth & Carbon8 Systems to boost carbon capture in cement sector

FLSmidth, a global supplier of sustainable cement solutions and services, has formed a global commercial partnership with UK-based Carbon8 Systems (C8S) to aid the cement industry to achieve its net zero carbon emission goals. Carbon capture is critical for a sustainable global cement industry – which presently reports for 7-8 percent of global carbon emissions.