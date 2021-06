Door County’s weekly COVID-19 update had plenty of good news on Thursday as the number of active cases dipped into the single digits for the first time in months. Forty-three tests were administered with zero positive results reported over the last seven days. Three people were taken off the rolls to give Door County just nine active cases. Door County remains one of 54 counties in the state at a moderate COVID-19 activity level. Over 65 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is above the nearly 50 percent average for the entire state. Kewaunee County will release its COVID-19 report on Friday.