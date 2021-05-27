Cancel
Liberty, TX

Liberty to face Lake Belton in Regional Finals

By Jerry Michalsky
thevindicator.com
 21 days ago

The Liberty Lady Panthers are just a series win away from going back to Austin, the Lake Belton Lady Broncos are the only thing standing in the way. Lake Belton had a grueling three-game series win over Huffman on Saturday afternoon 2-0 to clinch the series. The Lady Broncos took game one on Wednesday 4-1 and then saw the Lady Falcons tie the series on Thursday night with a 7-6 walk-off homer victory. Lake Belton then took care of Huffman on Saturday to advance and face Liberty who easily took care of Carthage 12-0 and 10-0 on Thursday night in Lufkin. The best-of-three Regional Championship series gets underway on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Navasota while game two also will take place in Navasota on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. start. If a game three is necessary it will also be at Navasota on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

