West Bladen thumps St. Pauls for second triumph

BLADENBORO — West Bladen thumped St. Pauls 6-3 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school tennis on Thursday.

The Lady Knights had default victories at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles, and won the top three singles slots.

• Singles: West Bladen winners were senior Marley Fletcher 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1; sophomore Kaden Thurman 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2; and sophomore Lainey Autry 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.

• Doubles: Lady Knights winners were Thurman-Autry 8-0 at No. 1.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-3 Three Rivers, 2-3 overall, hosts South Columbus on Tuesday; St. Pauls, 1-4 Three Rivers, 1-4 overall, hosts Whiteville on Tuesday.