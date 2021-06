STEVENS POINT – On June 22, the National Park Service listed the Clark Street – Main Street Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places. “This designation honors the efforts that the city of Stevens Point and those property owners have taken to identify, evaluate and protect its historic resources. The listing to the National Register of Historic Places is an update from the District’s listing to the State Register of Historic Places in November 2019. The Clark Street – Main Street Historic District, roughly bounded by Prentice Street, Clark Street, Fremont Street and Main Street, joins the Mathias Mitchell Public Square Historic District as the City’s two historic districts that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” a city release stated.