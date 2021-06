The Marion County Board of Education is soliciting bids for the HVAC renovations to a new STEM Room. Specifications and bid documents can be obtained by attending a mandatory Pre-bid and walk through on Friday, June 4th, 2021 at the Old East Fairmont High School Gym located at 10 Alta Vista Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554 at 9:30 am. All signed bid proposals must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021.