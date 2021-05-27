Cancel
Newton County, MS

Smith takes over baseball program at Newton County

By Drew Kerekes dkerekes@themeridianstar.com
Meridian Star
 23 days ago

Jordan Smith has two main goals: Make a positive impact on his players and lead one of the best baseball programs in the state. Smith, a 2008 graduate of Union High School, was hired in April as the next baseball coach at Newton County. He comes to Decatur after six years at East Webster — four as an assistant coach and two as a head coach — and will take over the team beginning this summer. Smith replaces long-time Cougars coach Wyatt Tullos, who stepped down as head coach following this past season.

www.meridianstar.com
