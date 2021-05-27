Major utilities’ spending on the electric distribution system continues to increase

This article is the sixth in a series on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). High-voltage (HV) systems in today’s electric vehicles (EVs) have vast amounts of power to efficiently propel a car down the road, but storing and using all that power has certain inherent risks. Although generally safe to the owner or operator of the vehicle, the HV system poses more risks to the service or collision repair technician who performs work on the vehicle. In this article, we’ll take a look some of the safety systems commonly used in HV systems.