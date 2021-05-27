Major utilities’ spending on the electric distribution system continues to increase
Source: Graph created by EIA, based on data from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Financial Reports, as accessed by Ventyx Velocity Suite. Annual spending on electricity distribution systems by major U.S. utilities continues to increase. Utilities spent $57.4 billion on electric distribution in 2019, 6% more than the previous year and 64% more than they spent in 2000 after adjusting for inflation. More than half of utility distribution spending in 2019 went toward capital investment ($31.4 billion) as utilities worked to replace, modernize, and expand existing infrastructure. Another $14.6 billion paid for operations and maintenance (O&M), and $11.5 billion went to customer expenses, which include advertising, billing, and customer service.www.eia.gov