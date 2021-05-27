Cancel
Tennessee State

Football Kickoff Times Announced For First Three Tennessee Games

utsports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Game times and television networks for the first three weekends of the 2021 Tennessee football season are set, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday. The Volunteers will host Pittsburgh on Sept. 11 at noon ET live on ESPN. The following Saturday on Sept. 18, UT will welcome...

utsports.com
