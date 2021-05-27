Football Kickoff Times Announced For First Three Tennessee Games

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State and Stanford will kick off their 2021 seasons on Sept. 4 in Arlington, Texas, with an 11 a.m. game at AT&T Stadium, and Stanford coach David Shaw isn't happy that his West Coast team will be playing at 9 a.m. on their body clocks. As Fitz explains, he understands why Shaw may not be happy but he also doesn't remember Shaw caring that K-State played a night game at Stanford in 2015, meaning the Wildcats' jet landed back in Manhattan as the sun rose Sunday morning. Also, let's not forget that Shaw is getting the back end of this "home-and-home" contract on a neutral field instead of playing in front of K-State's rowdy home crowd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.