Overland Park, KS

8842 W 143rd Terrace

reecenichols.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous Afton Hill Villa nestled on a tree-lined cul-de-sac in the heart of Overland Park. Step into this amazing reverse floorplan designed for entertaining inside & out. Soaring windows & sun drenched rooms highlight the gleaming hardwood floors, custom built-ins, crown molding & designer finishes. Spacious master suite with spa-like bath & custom walk-in closet. Kitchen is a chef's delight with high-end appliances, huge island & great cabinet/pantry space. Lower level boasts a full bar, family room, office & two additional bedrooms. Enjoy outdoor living in the screened porch or private walkout patio overlooking the lush landscape & mature trees. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy this maintenance provided Villa.

www.reecenichols.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
