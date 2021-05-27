8842 W 143rd Terrace

Welcome to a wonderful custom built California style contemporary ranch style all brick home with a 3 year old cedar shake roof. The open floor plan with skylights includes a spacious formal dining room and adjacent large living room both fully carpeted. Thru the ceramic tiled foyer the archway leads to a spacious custom carpeted great family room with a wall of windows, recessed lighting and crown molding, built in bookshelves and wet bar and an additional brick fireplace. The gourmet kitchen with granite island cooktop, wood floors, double wall oven, sub zero refrigerator and microwave compliments the large corian countertop with sink overlooking the beautiful rear yard with custom plantation blinds. Additionally between the two pantries is a built in desk with drawers. Off the kitchen you come into a sunroom with a bank of windows with custom blinds, wood flooring, ceiling fan and plenty of room for entertaining or a playroom. Off the side entrance is a large laundry room with full size washer and dryer and laundry tub, cabinets with an additional freezer. A wonderful carpeted master bedroom, ceiling fan, two walk in custom built closets, and a wall of shear blinds with luxury bath having a heated floor, walk in tiled steam shower, sunken jacuzzi tub, skylight, separate toilet and separate vanities. The sleeping wing contains and additional full bath with a tub shower and sliding glass doors as well as three bedrooms or office as desired. Basement is unfinished but improved with refrigerator, new carpet and new ceiling. The almost one half acre private property boasts a large Trex deck enclosed with custom styled railings with parkland views and 20K generator. This custom home is located in the heart of Luxmanor convenient to schools and to the vibrancy of the newly developed Pike and Rose commercial center with a plethora of shopping and restaurants, and is only minutes to the Grosvenor metro.