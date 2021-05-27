Peter Anspach of local jam band Goose discusses their new album and upcoming big break
Anyone following Goose’s trajectory over the past few years will likely have strained neck muscles at this point: it’s all been up, up and up. In December, the Norwalk band streamed a three-hour concert from Rockefeller Center in New York City for its annual Goosemas holiday event. And earlier this year, Vampire Weekend tapped Goose to reinvent “2021,” a song from its 2019 album Father of the Bride. But the band’s biggest leap forward to date, perhaps, will come in September, when Goose performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, alongside Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey, Foo Fighters, Tyler, the Creator and others.www.connecticutmag.com