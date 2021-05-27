Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Bill Sanborn

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Sanborn departed this life in his home on May 24th, 2021. Bill lived in Lexington, KY, and more recently Paradise, CA, before joining the Roseburg, Oregon community two years ago. He was born November 9th, 1943 in Masardis, Maine to the late Harrison Sanborn and Paula Neff. In addition...

