Artist Miller Opie wants you to question her bone-chilling sculptures

Miller Opie’s goal isn’t to make you squeamish. But she won’t hold it against you if her bone art makes you a little uncomfortable. To Opie, bones are inherently interesting and beautiful, fanning out and interconnecting in spellbinding ways. Her fascination and lately discovered art began with the discovery, of sorts, of her own bones. “I hope I’m not grossing you out,” says the Norwalk resident, telling the story of how benign tumors led her to have her jaw reconstructed as an adult. It was a three-year process that began with an initial surgery in 2009. She was working in Chicago then and remembers doctors standing behind her and her family when showing them photos of the surgery.