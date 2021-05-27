Kentucky Splash Water Park Expansion In Its Final Stages Before Construction

Officials in Williamsburg confirm that the expansion of the Kentucky Splash Water Park is in its final stages of planning. Their main goal now is accumulating the necessary funds for the project. Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison says a total of $8 million was borrowed and with the help of new market tax credits, an additional $2.5 million is hoped to be added to the pile. The city is also applying for grants with the Recreational Trails Program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, both equaling $250,000. Harrison said the end, is in sight. Asher said opening the water park is not an issue and neither will attendance but what is making water park workers concerned, is being able to run its facilities with its current staff. Harrison said he wants to start construction alongside the anticipated Keeneland Standardbred racing facility. Harrison said they hope to bring in tourism all year round, not just the summer. Harrison says if everything goes accordingly, construction is planned to begin this fall.