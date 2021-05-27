Cancel
Presidential Election

NEWS AT 9 PM: CNN Loses 71 Percent Of Its Viewers

By Anoosha Murtaza
The Pavlovic Today
The Pavlovic Today
 22 days ago
1. Biden will propose his $6 trillion budget bill on Friday for the government to spend in the 2022 fiscal year, the highest budget in the nation since World War II. Two major facets of this budget are Biden’s plan to improve the nation’s infrastructure (as posed in his infrastructure bill) and the social safety net, including plans to help the working class and retired people. One way Biden insists on obtaining the $6 trillion is to raise taxes on big corporations and businesses, as promised from his presidential campaign. His proposed bill will bring the national deficit from $1.3 trillion to $1.8 trillion by the year 2031, but his promises for the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan still exist and will be paid for by the increase in corporation taxes. Biden’s aides predict that the enactment of his proposed budget will result in a 2% growth for the economy per year for the decade and unemployment will fall from 6.1% to 4.1%.

The Pavlovic Today

The Pavlovic Today

Washington, DC
the White House to Whitehall we bring you independent news and analysis from the power centers of the world.

