Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

New 'AudaCity' podcast: Tasting the SONIC/COOP hard seltzers, The Nova development, Sherlock in OKC, scooters, more

By Nate Fisher
okcretail.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant more video? Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeXBg5_c4VxGGR_kxMHb2wg. We taste test the SONIC/COOP collaborative hard seltzer product and suggest some of our favorite SONIC menu items with which to pair each flavor. We also talk about The Nova development announcement, the Sherlock Holmes exhibit at Science Museum Oklahoma, experiences we’ve had as OKC opens up, an announcement on in-person Chamber events and more.

okcretail.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Science Museum Oklahoma#Sonic#Sonic Coop#Chamber#Ocean Water#The Sonic Hard Seltzers#Mocktail#Yale Theater#Alley#Chicken Kitchen#Okcchamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Cars
News Break
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Posted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.