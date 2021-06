Virginia Tech placed six players on the VASID University Division Football All-State Teams, the university announced Tuesday. Below is the press release from Virginia Tech. Darrisaw was tabbed by seven different outlets as an All-America pick and a consensus first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. Darrisaw started 10 of the Hokies' contests at left tackle, where he anchored the left side of Tech's offensive line and was part of a blocking unit that helped propel the squad to six 250-yard rushing games. He was selected No. 23 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL Draft.