Haralson BOE presented proposed FY22 budget
The Haralson County Board of Education held its first budget hearing Thursday for a proposed about $44.5 million budget for fiscal year 2022. Angie Campbell, chief finance officer for Haralson County Schools, said the budget was based on local tax estimates derived from averaging the last three years of local tax revenue, and including a small increase because representatives at the Tax Commissioner's office said they expected a small increase in the tax digest this year.